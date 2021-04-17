A sixth night of protests was underway Friday outside the double-fenced Brooklyn Center police headquarters as hundreds of activists and citizens gathered again in response to Daunte Wright's killing by a police officer last Sunday.

Early on, the mood was festive, with produce and other food being given away, messages such as "We demand change" being written on chalk on the sidewalks, chanting and prayers. The fences were festooned with air fresheners, a reference to Wright's mother's assertion that her son had an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror when he was stopped.

Tiffany Burns, the sister of Jamar Clark, who was killed by Minneapolis police in 2015, and Toshira Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence, were among some demonstrators wearing bathrobes in support of Samira Hassan, a Brooklyn Center resident they say was arrested in her bathrobe Wednesday night while watching protests.

"We want a federal investigation into all these departments — the ones that have murdered our loved ones, to be prosecuted and charged, cases reopened," Garraway said when asked what justice means to her.

Many families who live in the apartment complex at 6700 N. Humboldt Av., which is across from police headquarters, have temporarily moved out to escape the nightly protests. But residents Duke McClain and Johnny Tolliver said they're staying to defend the building.

"I support everything the crowd's doing to the police as long as they're hurting nothing over here, and they're keeping everything toward the police," McClain said. "I got four kids, so we're just trying to protect our building. People have been breaking in and trying to get on the roof [sometimes to take photos] and stuff like that, so we're just being cautious. It's been crazy out here."

Tolliver called the multiday standoffs "lawlessness and chaos."

"It's traumatizing to watch it, traumatizing to be in," he said. "Innocent people are getting sprayed with tear gas. ... Right now it seems like we're in a third-world country."

Tolliver said he's seen the same things play out several times over the past week as provocateurs among the protesters throw something at officers and they respond with pepper spray or other measures.

Still, he expressed some hopefulness. Thursday night's protest represented a remarkable de-escalation by both sides that Tolliver praised. As for his personal views about Wright's death, he said he'd like to see officer Kimberly Potter, who shot the 20-year-old Black man face more severe charges than second-degree manslaughter — a common theme among protesters, too.

