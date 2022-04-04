WNBA STARS ADVOCATE "CULTURAL RELEVANCE" OF WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Minnesota Lynx stars Natalie Achonwa and Layshia Clarendon joined WNBA legend Candace Parker and WNBPA President Nneka Ogwumike to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX in an Adidas sponsored panel Sunday afternoon.

On a sterile mock living room set inside the Hyatt Regency in downtown Minneapolis, the four speakers spread across two white sofas with host Ari Chambers as the group explained what it hoped to see in the next 50 years of Title IX.

"I wish it was a reality that, culturally, we viewed men's and women's basketball the same," Clarendon said. "We should have the same 2K game, which took so long. It used to be like, 'I wish I could play as Candace or LeBron. I could bet on WNBA games the same as I could bet on any men's sporting event.' Because of that cultural relevance, we could see them as equal."

With heightened cultural relevance, Clarendon said, the financial investment in the game can only grow. Bright orange WNBA sweatshirts becoming a fashion statement, the panel agreed, is an early sign of that growth.

As for the status of women's basketball in Minneapolis, Achonwa has loved the fan support this weekend.

"Just talk about the sold out crowd," Achonwa said. "When I sat in the gym, there wasn't an empty seat, and I think that's setting the standard for how many people should be supporting women's basketball."

Minnesota Lynx players Natalie Achonwa and Layshia Clarendon along with Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike speak on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and NIL. pic.twitter.com/vuisBBxrl1 — John Volk (@jk_volk) April 3, 2022

CAN'T WAIT TO GET IN

Roughly 90 minutes before tipoff Sunday night, it felt like every fan that would eventually be inside Target Center was either in the skyway near entrance gates or in the lobby.

The mass of humanity eventually unclogged, as it always does, but it was clear that thousands of fans wanted to get into the building as soon as possible.

Massive logjam in the Target Center lobby and skyway as fans try to get into the building 90 minutes before tipoff for the title game pic.twitter.com/zmFeruXSdS — RandBall (@RandBall) April 3, 2022

FANS GREET TEAMS ON THE RED CARPET

Piled three rows of standing room deep, not to mention on the balconies and escalators, fans climbed over each other for a sight line of the red carpet into Target Center. They jockeyed for video positioning — one woman handed her phone to a boy a foot taller than her to shoot over the top.

Aside from wanting to catch a glimpse of UConn guard Paige Bueckers, Ella Paulsrud, 16, from Climax, Minn. came for the love of basketball.

"I just want to see how tall they are in person," Paulsrud said.

You'd think it's a UConn home game pic.twitter.com/aylnNscaHd — John Volk (@jk_volk) April 3, 2022

GUARD THIS WITH YOUR LIFE

South Carolina and UConn played for the championship Sunday. But as they did, in the bowels of Target Center, the trophy was housed in a rather inconspicuous — but very sturdy and large — case.