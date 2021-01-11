Sid Hartman was posthumously honored not once but twice Monday for his remarkably long and successful sportswriting career. Hartman, who died at age 100 in October while still writing as many as four columns each week, was named Minnesota Sportswriter of the Year for 2020 on Monday by the National Sports Media Association. Also on Monday, the Football Writers Association of America named Hartman their Lifetime Achievement Award winner for 2020.

The first honor Monday was Hartman's first NSMA honor. Cory Provus, radio play-by-play voice for the Twins, won the 2020 Sportscaster of the Year award for Minnesota, his second NSMA honor.

Hartman joined the FWAA in 1945. The organization began naming a Lifetime Achievement winner in 2013, and Hartman is the oldest winner.

"He was an ageless wonder," said FWAA Executive Director Steve Richardson. "At an age when most people were well into retirement, he still punched a time clock and performed every week."

Hartman worked for more than 75 years for the Star Tribune and its predecessor newspapers. He had more than 21,000 bylines, including a couple memorable ones in 2020: a column on his 100th birthday in March, and his Sunday Oct. 18 column on the morning of his death.