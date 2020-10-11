One woman was killed and another wounded in a shooting late Saturday in St. Paul, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 9:30 p.m. in a back parking lot on W. Stevens Street near Stryker Avenue, police said.

Responding officers located one woman, and she was taken by fire paramedics to Regions Hospital. She died there, according to police.

As officers began looking for witnesses and evidence, they soon located a second woman who had been shot in the arm. She also was taken to Regions and was expected to survive, police said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call police at 651-266-5650.

This is the 26th homicide of the year in St. Paul.