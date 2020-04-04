Times are challenging. We’re staying at home and looking for a positive way to fill our time. So, to give us something to do (and to take our minds off what's happening in the world), we've teamed with Twin Cities illustrator Kevin Cannon to help us create a colorful reminder of all the things that make our state great. “We’re all in separate pieces these days,” said Cannon, “but we’re still one Minnesota.”

Coloring our state is just half the fun. Be sure to share your progress with your neighbors on social media, using the hashtag #StribColorMN.

AVAILABLE DOWNLOADS

NOTE: After downloading the file, look for StarTribune-mnColor-part1.pdf on your computer (likely in your Downloads folder). Open the file using Adobe Acrobat and print. The image will be printed on four 8.5" x 11" pieces of paper that you can tape together and color.