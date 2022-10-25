A "shelter in place" alert from law enforcement warning of a teenage homicide suspect lit up more cellphones than intended late Tuesday morning in and around St. Paul, officials said.

The alert from Ramsey County about the pursuit of a 17-year-old male went out about 10:52 a.m. and was received by cellphones located in St. Paul, Minneapolis and many other communities.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said in a posting moments later on Twitter that "the incident occurred in Roseville near the Har Mar Mall & notices inadvertently went out wider than intended."

Carter said the city of Roseville would have further information about what led to the alert, but a followup notice to cellphones sent about 11:30 a.m. said the teenager was in custody.

Many agencies around the metro also informed its Twitter followers about the overreach of the shelter in place warning.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office added that it was intended to only cover from Larpenteur Avenue on the south to Hwy. 36 on the north, and from to Snelling Avenue on the west to Victoria Street on the east.

The Mendota Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that the alert "was accidentally sent to everyone and their brother" and was concerning "a barricaded suspect."

Star Tribune staff writer James Lileks contributed to this report.