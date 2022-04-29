'The Offer'

Michael Tolkin, who created "The Player," once again offers viewers a peek behind the Hollywood curtain. This time, he's sharing the adventures of making "The Godfather," largely through the eyes of novice producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller). The 10-part series sometimes strains in drawing comparisons between the movie's plot and the real-life drama behind the scenes, but it's great fun to watch actors pull off credible impressions of luminaries like Marlon Brando, Francis Ford Coppola and Al Pacino. Tolkin's script also leaves plenty of room to check in on other 1970s classics, including "The Getaway" and "Chinatown." For movie lovers, this is heaven. Paramount Plus

'I Love That for You'

During her time on "Saturday Night Live," Vanessa Bayer specialized in characters who were not nearly as mild-mannered as they first appeared. She was the mouse that roared. She puts that talent to good use in her first showcase series, playing a woman who fakes cancer to move ahead at a home-shopping network. "SNL" cohort Molly Shannon is a bundle of fun as the host who takes Bayer's character under her wing. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?'

If you didn't get out to see this fast-rising comic perform at the State Theatre on Friday, check out her new docuseries in which she moves back to her hometown of St. Louis. Glaser's mom, Julie Glaser, nearly steals the show, matching her daughter quip for quip. How nice to see a TV show in which Mom's antics aren't the punchline. 9 p.m. Sunday, E!

'Spring Awakening: Those You've Known'

The concert celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Tony-winning musical last November may have been spectacular. But this film is more interested in looking back at the production's origins than showing clips from that cast reunion. Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff are among those getting emotional. 8 p.m. Tuesday, HBO

'Who Do You Believe?'

If "Dateline NBC" were treated like a game show, it might look a lot like this shameless series, in which viewers hear two sides of a nasty crime story. In the first episode, you don't get any clear-cut answers on who is telling the truth. You may end up feeling that you're the one getting robbed. 9 p.m. Tuesday, KSTP, Ch. 5