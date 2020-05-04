Minnesota Senate Republican Leader Paul Gazelka said Monday he wants more legislative control over Gov. Tim Walz’s coronavirus-related actions, but he is not willing to go as far as House Republicans who threatened to block a major construction bonding bill while the governor’s emergency powers remain in effect.

“The sooner we get to the legislative bodies working with the governor, the better off I think we’ll be. But I’m not making that a condition of working on a bonding bill,” Gazelka said.

GOP House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said over the weekend that his caucus would halt passage of the state bonding bill until Walz’s emergency powers end. The bonding will, which provides long-term financing for infrastructure projects around the state, requires a three-fifths majority to pass the House, meaning it would require Republican votes.

Under the current makeup of the House, six Republicans would need to join Democrats for the measure to succeed.

The peacetime state of emergency has allowed Walz to issue stay-at-home orders, close schools and businesses and take other sweeping actions to respond quickly to the COVID-19 pandemic without legislative approval.

Walz and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have said a borrowing bill is an important way to repair aging public works systems and also boost the economy by creating construction jobs.

The Legislative session is set to end on May 18, and Gazelka outlined three key issues he wants to iron out by then.

The GOP leader from East Gull Lake said he aims to pass a bonding bill, which could fund improvements to roads, wastewater systems, college and university campuses and other state and local infrastructure. He also wants the Legislature to have oversight of the roughly $2 billion in federal funding the state has received to respond to the crisis. And he hopes to reach a deal that provides tax relief to businesses and individuals by delaying tax payments and lifting penalties.

“Those are important things that I feel like we need to keep working [on] right to the end, and I don’t want it to be sidetracked,” Gazelka said.

The current declaration of peacetime emergency is set to expire May 13, five days before the Legislature is scheduled to adjourn. The standoff with Daudt could intensify if the governor opts to extend his emergency powers for another 30 days.

“May 13th is a critical day ... The farther we go, the more resistance you’re going to see, because we think we should be working together, legislative body with the governor,” Gazelka said.

Both the House and Senate would need to agree to override Walz and end the state of emergency, and House Democrats have rejected the GOP’s previous attempts to end it.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement over the weekend that ending the declaration before the emergency had passed would be “reckless.”

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to call for Walz to allow more businesses to reopen.

Several businessmen and a pastor joined Gazelka at the Capitol on Monday to urge Walz to allow them to quickly reopen their businesses and church.

Matt Winter, an owner of PLate restaurant in Prior Lake, said without dine-in options his sales are down to 20% or 40% of what they were before the coronavirus. He said they have come up with safety guidelines including sanitizing every 15 minutes, limiting how many guests can enter the restaurant at a time and having people wear masks and gloves.

“We would like to have to have an opportunity to do it safely in a legal way,” Winter said.

Gazelka suggested the governor could allow certain areas of the state to open up before others. He also announced Monday that the Senate created a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Taskforce to look into how to reopen businesses safely.