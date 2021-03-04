WASHINGTON – Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith said Thursday she supports abolishing the Senate filibuster, as tensions mount over whether Democrats should make a greater effort to throw out the 60-vote threshold now that they control the chamber in the early days of Joe Biden's presidency.

"I believe that the filibuster should be abolished in all cases, not just for any particular piece of legislation," Smith told the Star Tribune. "We have already abolished the filibuster for judicial nominations and the Supreme Court, and to me this is a very important step that we need to take in order to make sure that the United States Senate can function and can do the work that we need to do."

The Democratic senator, who was elected to a full term in the 2020 election after being appointed to replace former Sen. Al Franken, said the issue was "theoretical" when Republicans ran the Senate. But with Democrats now holding a razor-thin majority by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to cast a tie-breaking vote, the issue has become more timely, Smith said.

But even with Smith's support for eliminating the filibuster, she conceded that Democrats still lack enough support to make her stance a reality.

"To be honest, it's not clear to me that there is a majority in the Senate right now that is in favor of getting rid of the filibuster," Smith said. "So that's the reality that we're in right now."

The Senate filibuster has become a major political flash point in the early days of the Biden administration, given the expansive policy changes Democrats hope to make now that they have control of the White House and Congress.

While Democrats are using the budget reconciliation process to try to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package, meaning the legislation only needs the 50 Democratic votes and Harris' tie-breaking vote, the Senate filibuster creates a higher hurdle for most legislation.

That has frustrated some Democratic lawmakers and voters alike who want Congressional Democrats to take sweeping action early during Biden's presidency.

On Wednesday night alone, the Democratic-controlled House passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and soon after, the legislation dubbed by Democrats as the For the People Act, aimed at expanding voter access. But even after passing the House, both would need at least some GOP support in the Senate to overcome the 60-vote filibuster threshold.