A semitrailer truck driver crashed into a hotel Monday afternoon in Mankato and died of his injuries.
Larry Tiede, 64, of Waseca, Minn., was eastbound on Hwy. 14 when his 2005 Freightliner veered off the highway about 4:25 p.m., the State Patrol said.
Tiede's truck went down an embankment and struck the front entrance of the River Hills Hotel on Raintree Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Tiede was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Alcohol did not appear to have been a factor in the crash.
Tiede's death was the state's 353rd traffic death of 2020, according to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety. There were 318 at this time last year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Maple Grove man charged with defrauding PPP of more than $500K
A Maple Grove man was charged Monday with defrauding more than half a million dollars from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, a key source of…
South Metro
60 days in jail for Eagan driver who was drunk when he hit Starbucks, hurt 2
A judge sentenced a man to two months in jail for driving into a coffee shop patio in Eagan and seriously injuring two patrons while…
West Metro
Hennepin County approves $8M to help bars and restaurants
Officials cited the need from impact of COVID-19 restrictions by Gov. Tim
East Metro
Ramsey County eyes winter shelter at Luther Seminary dorm
Officials hope to open the shelter for women and couples in December.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis offers energy grants to small businesses hurt during riots
Businesses can apply for grants of up to $40,000 to upgrade energy efficiency in rebuilding.