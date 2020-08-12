See which neighborhoods carried Ilhan Omar to victory in the 2020 DFL primary

Rep. Ilhan Omar scored a decisive victory in a DFL primary in the Fifth District on Tuesday, beating her nearest contender in the five-way primary by double digits.

She got there by pulling in strong support from most neighborhoods across Minneapolis, the largest city in the district and the state. But DFL newcomer and mediation lawyer Antone Melton-Meaux managed to earn more than 60,000 votes in the race, despite the fact that he was a complete unknown in the district before he emerged late last year to challenge Omar.

The core message of his campaign was that he would be more focused on the needs of the district than Omar, who has risen to prominence nationally in her first term as one of the first Muslim women in Congress and a frequent critic of President Donald Trump. Melton-Meaux’s message resonated in some suburban communities in the Fifth District.

Melton-Meaux did better than Omar in cities like Edina, St. Louis Park, Golden Valley and New Hope. Outside of Minneapolis, suburban communities in the district such as Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights and Richfield backed Omar's campaign.