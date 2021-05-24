LOS ANGELES – Kinsley Washington hit a two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning, and second-seeded UCLA won the Los Angeles softball regional by beating the Gophers 2-1 on Sunday.

Megan Dray hit a second-inning home run off Bruins starter Megan Faraimo, but the Gophers (31-14) managed only three hits to lose to the Bruins (45-4), the 2019 NCAA champions.

In the fourth inning, UCLA took the lead on a one-out single by Rachel Garcia, a two-out double by Maya Brady and a single up the middle from Washington off Gophers starter Autumn Pease, who pitched a complete game, giving up seven hits and no walks while striking out seven.

UCLA will play host to Virginia Tech next weekend.