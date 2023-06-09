The ex-boyfriend of a Winona, Minn., woman who had been missing since March and whose body was found this week has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Adam Fravel was arrested Wednesday, and on Friday appeared before a judge in Winona County District Court to face the charges filed in connection with the death of Madeline Kingsbury.

A judge set unconditional bail at $2 million, but $1 million with conditions.

Kingsbury, 26, was last seen with Fravel dropping off their children at day care in Winona on the morning of March 31. Fravel is the father of Kingsbury's children, ages 2 and 5.

A concerned friend of Kingsbury noticed her minivan in the driveway later that morning even though Kingsbury was supposed to have been at work at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. The friend knocked on the door but nobody answered, the charges said.

The friend told police that Kingsbury and Fravel, who were living together, had been having problems. Police came and also found nobody home. Officers called Kingsbury's father and learned nobody in her family had heard from her that day, either, something that was "uncharacteristic," the charges said.

Fravel told officers that he picked up the kids at daycare after Kingsbury failed to do, and took them to his parent's home in Mabel, near where Kingsbury's body was found, the complaint said.

The next day, police executed a search warrant at the home and found Kingsbury's phone, wallet, ID and a jacket she had worn earlier the previous day.

Fravel told authorities that on March 31 he saw Kingsbury go downstairs to her home office and that he planned to spend the day moving items between his parents' home near Mabel and Midwest Storage in Winona. He left about 10:15 a.m. and returned to the couple's home around 11:30 a.m.

Fravel told law enforcement that he texted Kingsbury several times during the day but did not get a reply, which is why he picked up the kids and took them to Mabel. During conversations, he also told law enforcement that he told Madeline that if she "did not listen up, she would end up like Gabby Petito," a reference to the 22-year-old cross-country traveler who was killed by her boyfriend. Fravel admitted being "infatuated" with case, the charges said.

Investigators obtained videos from security cameras and motion detection video devices at multiple residences and businesses located in the Winona neighborhood where Kingsbury and Fravel resided, and along the route Fravel stated he took toward his parents' residence.

Investigating officers learned that property off Hwy. 43 in Fillmore County had been routinely maintained by one or more Fravel family members. Officers searched the area and on Wednesday found Kingsbury's body in a culvert adjoining the gravel road.

The body had been wrapped in what appeared to be a grey fitted bed sheet that had been closed with black "Gorilla" tape, the charges said.

Investigators noted that during a previous search of the Madeline/Fravel Winona residence they observed a roll of black Gorilla tape that appears to be same color and width as the tape found on the fitted sheet that Madeline was wrapped in.

The Medical Examiner identified the body as Kingsbury, and a preliminary autopsy report determined her death was a homicide.

