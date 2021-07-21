The Wild's blue line appears to be getting thinner.

Defenseman Carson Soucy will be selected by Seattle in Wednesday night's expansion draft, according to multiple reports.

Soucy was one of the most intriguing players made available by the Wild, an efficient top-six defender with size and grit on a cost-friendly contract. He has two seasons left on a three-year, $8.25 million contract that carries a $2.75 million annual cap hit.

Last season, Soucy filled out the Wild's third defensive pairing with Ian Cole and established career highs in assists (16) and points (17). The 26-year-old was drafted in the fifth round by the Wild in 2013 before playing four seasons at Minnesota-Duluth.

A Soucy exit would mean the Wild holds onto goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen, who also looked like an interesting candidate for the Kraken after his impressive rookie season. Other players left unprotected by the Wild were forwards Victor Rask and Nick Bjugstad and free agents Ian Cole, Nick Bonino, Marcus Johansson and Brad Hunt.

Without Soucy, the Wild has just three NHL defensemen under contract for next season: Jonas Brodin, Matt Dumba and captain Jared Spurgeon.

Ryan Suter's buyout last week created a hole, and Cole could also leave as a free agent. Same with Hunt, who was the seventh defenseman.

Although youngster Calen Addison might get a look, the team is still in need of other defensemen to patch up the back end and could find replacements in NHL free agency when the signing period opens next Wednesday.

Seattle's complete roster will be unveiled at 7 p.m. on ESPN2, but word of the team's picks began leaking out earlier in the day.

According to reports, the Kraken settled on a goaltending tandem of Florida's Chris Driedger, Vitek Vanecek from Washington and Ottawa's Joey Daccord, the likes of Mark Giordano (Calgary), Vince Dunn (St. Louis) and Adam Larsson (Edmonton) on defense and forwards Jordan Eberle from the New York Islanders, Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde and Joonas Donskoi (Colorado).

The Kraken reportedly did not pick some of the higher-profile players available like Montreal goalie Carey Price, St. Louis winger Vladimir Tarasenko and Nashville center Matt Duchene.