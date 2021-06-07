Intro: Host Michael Rand gives his thoughts on the Gophers' season-opening 45-31 loss to Ohio State at Huntington Bank Stadium. In the end, it was about what most of us expected — a competitive loss, but a loss nonetheless. Still, Rand couldn't help feel like an opportunity was missed based on how the game unfolded.

5:00: Chip Scoggins joins Rand with more breakdown of the game. There was plenty to like, including the emergence of a receiving group and the play of the offensive line. But there was also plenty of concern — first and foremost the health of star running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who left with a leg injury in the second half and did not return. The defense also showed its weak spots in allowing several long second-half touchdowns.

20:00: Rand is back on his obsession thanks to the 76ers' Ben Simmons reportedly saying earlier this week that he won't report to training camp as discord escalates between the two sides. Will that finally shake loose a trade? And could the Wolves be the team to make that deal?

26:00: The Lynx keep winning even through adversity.

