For the better part of three quarters Thursday night, the Gophers were riding high. After spotting No. 4 Ohio State a 10-point lead by early in the second quarter, Minnesota used a couple of key fourth-down decisions by coach P.J. Fleck to take a 14-10 halftime lead against last year's national championship runner-up.

The Bank, with its sold-out crowd of 50,805, was rocking and jaws were dropping.

And even though the Buckeyes twice took the lead in the third quarter, there were the Gophers, hanging around, trailing by three but still within reach of one of the biggest upsets in program history.

Then came a defensive touchdown on a sack of Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan and fourth-quarter TD passes of 70 and 61 yards by C.J. Stroud to TreVeyon Henderson and Chris Olave. Those big plays were the difference in Ohio State's 45-31 victory.

In the fourth quarter, the Gophers had to rally without running back Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 153 yards and two touchdowns before limping off the field with 37 seconds left in the third. The reigning Big Ten running back of the year did not return to the game.

The Gophers were within 38-31 on Bryce Williams' 2-yard TD run with 5:31 to go. It came after Matthew Trickett's 46-yard field goal pulled Minnesota to 31-24 with 10:29 left.

Buckeyes end Zach Harrison got that forced fumble on Morgan, that Haskell Garrett returned 32 yards for a TD and a 31-21 Ohio State lead.

Stroud passed for 294 yards and four TDs in his first start and running back Miyan Williams rushed nine times for 125 yards. Morgan passed for 205 yards and a TD for the Gophers.

The Gophers won the coin toss and chose to receive the kickoff. Quickly, they started to march down the field, using a seven-man offensive line and getting scrambles of 9 and 5 yards by Morgan and an 8-yard rush by Ibrahim to reach the Ohio State 38. Trey Potts took a 3-yard loss on first down, and the drive sputtered with two incomplete passes by Morgan, who was feeling OSU's pass rush.

Ohio State took over at its 8, and Stroud showed no opening jitters in his first start. He hit Garrett Wilson for 7 yards and Jaxon Smith-Njigba for 11. A deep pass to Wilson fell incomplete, but running back Williams found a big hole on the right side and sprinted 71 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 lead with 7:22 left in the first quarter. A Gophers team needing to limit Ohio State's big plays couldn't do so on its first try, and the Buckeyes needed only 1:42 to score.

On their second possession, Morgan started developing a connection with wide receiver Dylan Wright, a transfer from Texas A&M. Morgan found Wright for completions of 13 and 7 yards, but the drive stalled when Ibrahim was dropped for no gain on third-and-2 from the Minnesota 46. Mark Crawford's punt rolled dead at the Ohio State 9.

The bad field position didn't bother the Buckeyes, who promptly went on a 14-play, 74-yard march capped by a 35-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles. A pass interference call on Gophers cornerback Terell Smith, who was covering Chris Olave on a deep ball, drew the ire of the Minnesota sideline. Stroud's 15-yard hookup with tight end Jeremy Ruckert moved the ball to the Gophers 18, but Minnesota's defense stiffened, forcing three incompletions.

On their next possession, Fleck took his first gamble, and it paid off in a big way.

Facing fourth-and-1 from their 29, the Gophers went for it with Morgan handing off to Ibrahim, who rambled 56 yards to the Ohio State. Two plays later, Morgan found Wright in left corner of the end zone for a 13-yard TD completion that cut the Buckeyes lead to 10-7 with 9:11 left in the half.

"We didn't come here to lay up,'' Fleck said in a halftime radio interview. "… I believe in our football team."

Ohio State moved to its 41 on its next possession. Stroud's second-down pass late over the middle was behind Olave, and Smith swooped in to intercept the throw and return it 23 yards to the Buckeyes 37.

After gains of 8 yards by Trey Potts on a direct snap and 6 by Ibrahim, Morgan hooked up with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford for 16 yards to the OSU 7. On third-and-goal from the 5, Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke was called for interfering with Wright on a fade. Three Ibrahim runs left the Gophers with fourth-and-goal from the 1, and Fleck went for it. Running behind a seven-man line, Ibrahim followed the blocks of Axel Ruschmeyer and Ko Kieft into the end zone for a 14-10 Gophers lead with 3:32 left in the first half.

The Gophers defense forced a three-and-out, and Minnesota's offense took over at its 44. Runs of 11 and 4 by Ibrahim moved the Gophers to OSU's 45, but an incompletion in the end zone and a third-down sack ended the threat.

Ohio State regained the lead 17-14 on its first possession of the second half, marching 81 yards in seven plays, capped by Stroud's 38-yard TD pass to Olave.

Again, the Gophers responded. Driving 75 yards and taking a 21-17 lead on Ibrahim's 19-yard TD run. Key on the five-play drive were a pass interference penalty on the Buckeyes and a roughing-the-passer call on Dallas Grant that wiped out Josh Proctor's interception and 60-yard return.

Ohio State responded two possessions later when Stroud hit a wide-open Wilson for a 56-yard TD pass and a 24-21 Buckeyes lead with 5:12 left in the third quarter.