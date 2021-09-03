Again, at times, the offense just didn't come easy for the Minnesota Lynx.

But that defense…..

For the second straight game the Lynx made up for offensive lapses with defensive prowess in a 66-57 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday at Target Center.

Trailing by nine in the third quarter, the Lynx closed to within two entering the fourth, then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to take the lead for good. By the time the horn sounded, the Sparks had been held to four points on 1-for-14 shooting in the fourth quarter.

And the offense? Just enough Kayla McBride scored 17 points, Fowles 15 points with 17 rebounds. Aerial Powers had 13 off the bench.

L.A. was led by Erica Wheeler and Nneka Ogwumike, who scored 16 each as the Sparks (10-18) lost their fourth straight.

A 5-0 start to fourth quarter had the Lynx up three. But Nneka Ogwumike hit a three-pointer to tie it.

But Carleton hit. After Erica Wheeler hit one of two free throws with 3:35 left, Powers took a shot but missed. She went to the floor to get the loose ball, getting it to the perimeter. Then she set up behind the three-point line and hit a three-pointer with 3:11 left to put the Lynx up five.

It was enough.

With a protective brace on her left shoulder,Fowles returned. But the Lynx were without Layshia Clarendon (lower leg) for a second game, and the team announced Thursday afternoon Damiris Dantas had sustained a Lisfranc injury in her right foot early in the second half of Tuesday's game with New York. She will not need surgery but is done for the season.

Bridget Carleton replaced Dantas in the starting lineup.

The Lynx were fairly efficient in the first quarter - when they weren't turning over the ball.

Problem is, they turned the ball over. A lot. Like, eight times in the first 10 minutes, which the Sparks turned into 11 points.

That was the biggest reason why the Sparks, down four midway through the quarter, were able to rally to take a 18-16 lead on two free throws with a minute left in the quarter.

Powers hit two free throws with 43.4 seconds left in the quarter, but Minnesota's eighth turnover of the quarter gave Brittany Sykes two free throws with 2.4 seconds left that put the Sparks up 20-18 entering the second.

The Lynx got their turnovers under control in the second quarter, but the offense stalled, with the team making just 5 of 13 shots. It didn't help that Napheesa Collier spent much of the quarter on the bench after picking up her third foul. The Sparks, meanwhile, heated up. With Ogwumike scoring seven of her team's 21 points and Wheeler scoring four, the Sparks finished the half strong.

Two free throws by Rachel Banham with just over 5 minutes left in the half tied the game at 27. From there the Sparks outscored the Lynx 14-8 over the final half of the second quarter with Wheeler and Ogwumike each scoring four.

The Sparks built their lead to nine with 6:49 left in the third quarter when the Lynx finally went on something of a roll. Powers and Fowles each had four points in an 11-2 run that put the Lynx up 49-48.

At the other end Wheeler calmly hit a three, then a jumper in the lane to put the Sparks up four. McBride's two free throws near the end of the quarter pulled Minnesota within 53-51 entering the fourth.