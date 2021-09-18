IMPACT PLAYER: Teoscar Hernandez, Toronto
Bailey Ober thought the outfielder's fourth-inning swing produced a pop-up, but it carried over the left-field fence, a go-ahead three-run homer.
BY THE NUMBERS
661 Games it took Miguel Sano to reach 1,000 career strikeouts, the fastest in major league history.
19 Consecutive innings without issuing a walk by Ober, a streak broken up with two walks Saturday.
5 Walks, of the 19 Ober has issued this season, drawn by opponents' ninth-place hitters.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios, who won 59 games as a member of the Twins, will attempt to beat his former teammates for the first time.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nation
Emmys: 'Crown,' 'Lasso,' 'Queen's Gambit,' streaming triumph
Netflix's "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit" combined with Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" to sweep top series honors at the Sunday's Emmy Awards, a first for streaming services that cemented their rise to prominence in the television industry.
Variety
Emmys Latest: Sudeikis celebrates "big team win" for "Lasso"
The Latest on The Emmy Awards in Los Angeles (all times local):
Vikings
Right is wrong: Joseph's missed field goal sends Vikings to 0-2 start
Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal as time expired, giving Arizona a 34-33 win over the Vikings, who are 0-2 heading into the home opener vs. Seattle.
Twins
Twins stymied by former ace Berrios in 5-3 loss to Toronto
Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios put on a vintage performance with 12 ground-ball outs and six strikeouts against the Twins.
Gophers
Gophers trip to Colorado could provide glimpse of the future
The Alliance among the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 should result in more intriguing nonconference matchups.