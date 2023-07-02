IMPACT PLAYER
Bailey Ober, Twins
Eight strikeouts, no walks and no Orioles reached second base during his seven innings
BY THE NUMBERS
29 Consecutive stolen bases, a Twins' franchise record, until Michael A. Taylor was caught Saturday
1 Oriole batters who coaxed Ober into a three-ball count
4 Victories recorded in road parts by Ober, in 21 career starts
