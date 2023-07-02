IMPACT PLAYER

Bailey Ober, Twins

Eight strikeouts, no walks and no Orioles reached second base during his seven innings

BY THE NUMBERS

29 Consecutive stolen bases, a Twins' franchise record, until Michael A. Taylor was caught Saturday

1 Oriole batters who coaxed Ober into a three-ball count

4 Victories recorded in road parts by Ober, in 21 career starts