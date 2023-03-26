GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored the decisive goal on a breakaway late in the third period.
2. Filip Gustavsson, Wild: The goaltender made 22 stops.
3. Ryan Reaves, Wild: The winger scored his fourth goal in his last seven games.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal or fewer given up by the Wild in 26 games this season, trailing only Boston (28).
14-1-9 Record for the Wild when tied with five minutes left in regulation.
32 Points for the Wild over their last 19 games, the most in the NHL since Feb. 17.
