GAME RECAP

OFFENSIVE MVP

Tanner Morgan, Gophers

The sixth-year senior quarterback was sharp all game, completing 14 of 18 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown without an interception. Morgan averaged 20.5 yards per completion.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Jordan Howden, Gophers

The senior safety made a key fourth-down stop for a 2-yard loss in the first quarter and had a spectacular interception in the third quarter. He finished with four tackles, all solo.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Consecutive games of 100 or more rushing yards for Gophers senior Mohamed Ibrahim.

37 Career rushing TDs for Ibrahim, with his two on Saturday breaking a tie for second place in school history with Marion Barber III, who had 35. Darrell Thompson is the all-time leader with 40.

26 Plays that gained 10 or more yards for the Gophers. Fourteen were passing plays, 12 were running plays.