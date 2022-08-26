'Samaritan'

Later this year, Sylvester Stallone will star in "Tulsa King," the highly anticipated series from the guys who brought us "Boardwalk Empire" and "Yellowstone." Until then, the aging action star has churned out yet another unintentional B movie. This time, he's an aging mutant coaxed out of retirement to stop a villain whose only superpower seems to be the ability to persuade citizens of Granite City to loot their neighborhood stores. Director Julius Avery occasionally hints that he has something interesting to share about vigilantism, but those attempts are superseded by references to former Sly movies, including "Rocky," "Rambo" and — heaven forbid — "Judge Dredd." "Tulsa King" can't come fast enough. Amazon Prime

'Partner Track'

Ingrid Yun (Arden Cho) seems to deserve to make junior partner at her New York law firm, if only because of her incredible work ethic. But this dramedy keeps suggesting that what she really wants is to be the star of "Emily in Paris." There are so many high-end shopping sprees, society balls and hunky suitors that one wonders how seriously we're supposed to be taking her career goals — or the series. Netflix

'2022 MTV Video Music Awards'

This annual event isn't the pop-culture sensation it was back when MTV actually showed music videos. But it still promises to be fun, especially if you like Nicki Minaj or the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will receive lifetime achievement awards. Former Minnesotan Lizzo is expected to perform "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)." 7 p.m. Sun., MTV

'Keep This Between Us'

Revenge is a dish best served cold — and on camera. That's the strategy taken by filmmaker Cheryl Nichols for this two-parter in which she chronicles a past affair with her high school teacher and how it tarnished her life. Kudos to Nichols for sharing such a personal ordeal, but the documentary might have been more powerful if it was told from an objective viewpoint. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Freeform

'America's National Parks'

Garth Brooks leads this leisurely stroll through five of the country's most cherished parks, including the Badlands. But the filmmakers are more interested in turning animals into TikTok stars than soaking in the beautiful scenery. In one scene, the cameras zoom in on beetles romancing over a pile of dung. Talk about friends in low places. 8 p.m. Mon.-Fri., National Geographic

'