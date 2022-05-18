OMAHA – Brewer Hicklen hit a grand slam in a five-run seventh inning as the Omaha Storm Chasers beat the St. Paul Saints 8-1 on Tuesday night in the opener of their International League West series.
The loss was the Saints' eighth in a row, a franchise record. They also have lost nine straight on the road, which extended another franchise mark.
The Saints' lone run came in the fifth inning when they tied the score at 1-all on Jake Cave's bases-loaded walk.
Chi Chi Gonzalez took the loss, giving up two runs and five hits in five innings.
