More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
High Schools
New Life Academy's size stands out in Class 1A quarterfinal win over Sacred Heart
New Life Academy had a 49-25 rebound advantage, including 22-4 on the offensive end, 22-5 advantage in second chance points and 36-22 advantage scoring in the paint.
www.startribune.com
Sacred Heart vs. New Life Academy
Sacred Heart played New Life Academy on March 22, 2023 during a Class 1A boys' basketball state tournament quarterfinal game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
Gophers
McHugh enters NCAA meet as one of U's greatest swimmers ever
When fifth-year senior Max McHugh joined the Gophers men's swimming team in 2018, the goals he wrote down were modest. He vastly underestimated his talents.
Vikings
Vikings, ex-Rams receiver Brandon Powell agree to one-year deal
Powell, 27, is a speedy, 5-foot-8 receiver who adds depth and another punt returner option for the Vikings.
Stage & Arts
Review: Updated 'My Fair Lady' pushes you back while drawing you in
Is beautiful music enough to overlook a sexist throwback cad in the touring Broadway production at the Ordway?