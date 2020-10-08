More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Stark but civil contrasts on display in VP debate
In style and substance, Pence and Harris passed presidential viability test.
Ann McFeatters
Facts and Trump, together at last
Falsehoods abound, but here are some truths.
John Kass
The virus that's killing America is our politics
COVID-19 has become weaponized politically by Democrats and their media allies.
Letters
Readers Write: Virtual debates, Trump's pandemic responsibility, vice presidential debate, COVID cases
Welcome to the last seven months.
Editorial
Don't overlook the mystery of Trump's taxes
Even amid an onslaught of news, Americans should follow the money.