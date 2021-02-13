More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Still more waste than wanted
Progress in recycling and composting trends may not be enough to stop landfill expansion.
Opinion Exchange
Biden can stop the 'machinery of death' by ending death penalty
Start by commuting federal death sentences to life without parole.
Mike Klein
Searching for a forebear lost to epidemic long-ago
Tuberculosis ravaged the United States at the turn of the 20th century and, like COVID-19 today, left families missing loved ones.
Letters
Readers Write: The risks of 'simple' investing, Minneapolis charter, 'fighting,' teaching during a pandemic, Alzheimer's disease
Can you really be a "Couch Potato"?
Cass R. Sunstein, Bloomberg Opinion
Must freedom of speech include the freedom to lie?
Even when proven false, lies burrow in our minds, making the truth hard to believe.