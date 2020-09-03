More from Star Tribune
Editorial
Election meddling: Full disclosure required
Russia knows what it's doing, and it knows the U.S. knows.
Editorial
Reject reckless 'herd immunity' strategy. Letting COVID run wild has unacceptable costs.
Letting COVID run its course is a cruel plan that rests on unproven assumptions.
Jon Geffen and Mark Osler
Some states have failed to protect prison inmates from COVID. Minnesota is one of them
More than 560 have contracted COVID-19, and two have died.
Tyler Cowen
Trump is winning the debate on vaccines
I agree with the public health experts, but their arguments just aren't good enough.
Letters
Readers Write: Law and order, the 2020 election
Stop doing what Trump can exploit.