Editorial
At long last, let the presidential transition begin
GSA administrator is finally letting the transfer of power proceed as it should.
Letters
Readers Write: Toplessness in Minneapolis parks, police reform, COVID and the holidays
No ticket, but you'll be pretty cold.
Andy Cilek and Kim Crockett
After a first-of-its-kind election, some reforms are needed
Voting should be easy, but cheating should be hard.
Kelly Maynard
Stay safe the old-fashioned way, too
Wear your masks, but don't forget to also buckle up and wear your helmets when biking.
Bruce Peterson
Make America grateful again
I want to take the time to thank my flawed, but marvelous, country for what it has given us and for how far it has come.