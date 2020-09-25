More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus 175 COVID-19 cases linked to U's Twin Cities campus this month, Minn. health officials say
Coronavirus 175 COVID-19 cases linked to U's Twin Cities campus this month, Minn. health officials say
Faye Flam
CDC's retraction of 'airborne' added to its record of poor messaging
The agency, once seen around the world as a model, has made a mess of its messaging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jon Healey
Republicans' advantage in Supreme Court choice is theirs to press
Republicans' ruthless drive to fill high court seat provoke unsettling threats of court packing, an end to the filibuster, new states.
Editorial
Minnesotans need to help state track COVID's course
It's irresponsible to resist testing because a positive result would disrupt your life.
Letters
Readers Write: 2020 election, Trump's potential loss, Minneapolis police
Vote. It's easy and safe.
Emily Wagner
Health care for detainees needs full investigation
Reports of involuntary operations recall a horrific past that included coerced contraceptive procedures and experimentation.