More From Opinion
Steve Sack
Ramesh Ponnuru
Supreme Court keeps making up abortion law
Once more the court proves unable and unwilling to escape its self-made abortion trap.
Will Bunch
What if the feds sent you $1,200 every month?
I still don't think the time has come for Andrew Yang's idea, but it's getting closer.
Michael R. Strain
How Congress can scale back unemployment benefits
Calibrate the temporary, pandemic-related boost to conditions in the recipient's state, and cap it much lower than $600 so that people still have an incentive to work.
Suzanne Nossel
Five myths about free speech
On harm, hateful ideologies, sunlight as a disinfectant, universality, and when restriction is censorship.