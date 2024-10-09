The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Also: It’s the last go-round for Frankie Valli, 90, the “Jersey Boy” who may be lip-syncing on “Walk Like a Man,” “Sherry” and other Four Seasons classics (8 p.m. Mystic Lake Showroom, $49-$159); an influential late-‘70s indie-rock band from New York whose members went on to play with R.E.M., Steve Earle and Big Star tribute shows, the dB’s are on tour with all four original members playing their first shows in over a decade tied to a reissue of their debut LP (8 p.m. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, $30); the “One of Us” hitmaker and one-time Dead touring vocalist Joan Osborne is on the road supporting her 11th studio record, the pensive “Nobody Owns You,” which features the tune “Great American Cities” that mentions St. Paul; singer/songwriter Joshua Radin opens (8 p.m. Hopkins Center for the Arts, $57-$67); last seen opening for Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and playing guitar in their band at Mystic Lake Amphitheater, locally beloved Tulsa retro rocker JD McPherson returns to sing about his “North Side Gal” (8 p.m. First Avenue, $30-$35); a tradition that dates back a decade before John Prine’s death, the “Big Fat Love” half-birthday tribute to Prine returns with Mother Banjo and other local pickers (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $15-$25); Minnesota’s fusion-loving Galactic Cowboy Orchestra marks its 15th anniversary with the release of its sixth record, “Lost in the Numbers” (8 p.m. Crooners, $28-$38).