The former Gabberts space at the Galleria shopping mall will once again be filled with furniture.

In early fall, Minneapolis-based Rypen plans to open in the Edina space that for decades has been known as a shopping destination for high-end home furnishings.

The nearly 85,000-square-foot space will be the first standalone retail store for Rypen, which offers modern furniture for homes and commercial spaces as well as design services.

"After a challenging year, people are rethinking everything about their home and work environments," said Rypen's founder, Peder Nyhus, in an e-mail. "We felt strongly about taking on a big initiative. Galleria and their location checked all the boxes: sterling reputation, easy access and parking and great surrounding brands and restaurants. Plus, it's hard to miss."

Rypen offers its own line of products, as well as those of hundreds of other designers.

At the new store, Rypen plans to launch its "Rypen Custom" program more broadly to allow customers to design and order handcrafted pieces.

Rypen, which was founded in 2011, had an office and showroom in northeast Minneapolis. The showroom is now closed, with the Rypen team working out of the company's warehouse as the Galleria spot is under construction.

Gabberts closed its flagship location last year, ending an era at the Galleria, where it had anchored the luxury shopping center since it opened in the 1970s. Last year, Gabberts opened a store in Bloomington in a large complex with HOM and Dock 86, all three of which are owned by Minneapolis-based HOM Furniture Inc. HOM has a similar megastore in Little Canada.

During the pandemic, the business has adjusted as consumer needs have evolved, Nyhus said.

"We have always worked in residential, workplace and public spaces, so we had a firsthand view of the shift in priorities and needs," he said. "While the pandemic is challenging, it reaffirmed that we're on the right track. We all want to furnish the spaces we exist in well."