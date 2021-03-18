Former Vikings kicker Ryan Longwell, who gave the Vikings six seasons of stable kicking from 2006-2011, joins the show with insights into why the last several seasons have been so volatile in the kicking game — and what the Vikings can do to fix it.

What happens when you don't have stable kicking and every game is a struggle? "The coach is tight," Longwell says. "The GM is tight. The players play tight."

At the start of the show, host Michael Rand examines the latest Vikings free agent signing, cornerback Patrick Peterson, and notices a theme: GM Rick Spielman is loading up on defensive players and short-term fixes in 2021, perhaps as he and head coach Mike Zimmer recognize their jobs could be on the line.

Plus: Jamal Mashburn Jr. enters the transfer portal, a sign of how next season could be a tough one for any coach who lands the Gophers' job.

