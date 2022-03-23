More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Sports
Signature moves: Rand on Za'Darius Smith, McLellan on Fleury
Dealing day on the Daily Delivery: Host Michael Rand on the Vikings' splashy signing of linebacker Za'Darius Smith and hockey writer Sarah McLellan on the Wild's trade for goalie Marc-Andre Fleury.
Twins
Twins see leader for their clubhouse as Correa signs his contract
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he was wowed by Carlos Correa's baseball intellect — then added, almost as an afterthought: "Plus, he's a great player on top of all that."
Twins
Watch Carlos Correa's press conference with the Twins here
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is being introduced at a press conference from the Twins' spring training facility in Fort Myers.
Nation
Alcohol-related deaths up 25% in first year of COVID, study shows
Numerous reports have suggested that Americans drank more to cope with the stress of the pandemic.
Business
Allianz, Xcel, Allina partner in $50M equity fund focused on diverse companies
Greater MSP and Gener8r also have joined in the effort, which will make investments in venture capital funds who agree to invest in Minnesota companies led by people of color.