A man found shot to death in St. Paul's Payne Phalen neighborhood last week has been identified.
The St. Paul Police Department said Saw Da Por, a 21-year-old from Roseville, was the man found with multiple bullet wounds on June 12 in the 800 block of E. Maryland Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at about 1:30 a.m. that day on reports of a shooting and someone yelling for help.
Paramedics pronounced Por dead at the scene, marking the city's 11th homicide this year. There were 17 by this time last year, according to a Star Tribune database.
Authorities announced no suspects or arrests in the shooting. Anyone with information can contact St. Paul police at 651-266-5650.
