Whitney Tuttle of Rosemount is a big-time scorer who wants to reach the big time: The girls’ hockey state tournament.

WHITNEY TUTTLE

Rosemount • hockey

The senior center has been a scoring machine throughout her career. She has her eyes now set on something missing from her résumé: A trip to the state tournament.

"I want to make it to the state tournament so bad," Tuttle said. "I am very excited and nervous at the same time since it is my last chance."

Tuttle has amassed more than 200 points in high school while scoring more than 100 goals. She is bound for Minnesota State Mankato, where she committed as an eighth-grader.

"Whitney is a dynamic forward that combines speed and scoring prowess," Minnesota State coach John Harrington said. "Whitney reads the game well and can make plays for others as well as creating her own scoring chances."

Tuttle has scored at least two goals in almost half of Rosemount's games this season. The Irish enter Class 2A, Section 3 play with a 17-8 record.

"I lean on my teammates," Tuttle said. "It takes a team to win games."

JAKE MESSNER

Northfield • wrestling

Messner, ranked No. 5 at 138 pounds in Class 3A wrestling by the Guillotine, recently recorded his 175th career victory. He has won his weight class in the Lake City, Northfield and Faribault tournaments this season while leading the No. 10 Raiders to the Big 9 Conference championship.

MALLORY HEYER

Chaska • basketball

The 6-1 senior forward became the school's career leading scorer, breaking Courtney Boylan's mark of 2,148 points set in 2008, in a 73-47 victory over Cooper. Heyer, committed to the Gophers, is also the program's career leading rebounder with over 1,100 boards.

BEN LEWIS

Blaine • Nordic skiing

Lewis has been dominant in the Northwest Suburban Conference all season. The junior was the medalist in the pursuit by over one minute in the conference championships. "He is one of those kids that came in with a hunger to do well," Blaine coach Andy Schwen said.

KAITLYN NGUYEN

Lakeville North • gymnastics

The senior has rounded into form heading into the last half of her final season. The top returning finisher in the all-around competition (sixth place) in the Class 2A meet a year ago won every event in the Prior Lake Invitational earlier this season.

DEREK PEPIN

Rockford • basketball

Pepin has been a key figure in helping the Rockets (17-2) climb to No. 9 in Minnesota Basketball News' Class 2A rankings. He scored 26 points in a victory over Perham and 28 in a win over New London-Spicer.

AVA STIER

Waconia • basketball

A senior forward who provides both an inside and outside presence, Stier has taken her game to another level the past two weeks. She is averaging 24.7 points per game in her past six outings, including a career-best 37 in an 83-67 victory over Bloomington Jefferson in a Metro West Conference matchup.

RON HAGGSTROM

Nominate an athlete: Send an e-mail with information to preps@startribune.com. Include a photo and a link, if available, to video.