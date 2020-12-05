STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Juan Felix Rodriguez had 21 points as Stony Brook narrowly beat Fairfield 72-69 in overtime on Friday.
Tykei Greene had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (1-1). Jaden Sayles added 12 points, and Mouhamadou Gueye had eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks.
Jesus Cruz had 18 points and six rebounds for the Stags (0-3). Jalen Leach added 13 points, and Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Loons could wind up hosting MLS Cup final
Minnesota United will play for the league title at home if eighth-seeded New England wins Sunday at third-seeded Columbus in the Eastern final and if the Loons beat the defending MLS Cup champion Sounders on Monday.
Lynx
New York Liberty win WNBA draft lottery again
The New York Liberty have the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft for the second consecutive year, winning the lottery Friday.The Liberty had the…
Gophers
No. 10 Oregon women beat Colorado 82-53 in Pac-12 opener
Nyara Sabally waited two years to take the floor for Oregon.
Loons
St. Clair establishes himself as standout in Loons' playoff surge
Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair had another clean sheet Thursday night as the Loons advanced to the MLS Western Conference final.
Loons
Breakout star Mewis is soccer's national player of the year
The lesser known of two sisters scored for the national team and starred in the NWSL.