Q: On PBS' "Washington Week," host Robert Costa has not been on the show for several weeks, with guest-hosts substituting. Has Costa left "Washington Week in Review" or is this a temporary situation?

A: Costa, whose official title was moderator and managing editor of "Washington Week," did his last broadcast on Jan. 1. He will focus instead on writing a book with Washington Post legend Bob Woodward; Costa is also a reporter for that newspaper.

Costa had been with the program for three years. In a statement, he said, "While stepping away to co-author a book isn't easy, I do it with a deep sense of appreciation for [producing station] WETA and 'Washington Week.' This experience, from working with the wonderful crew on Friday night to engaging with the devoted audience, has lifted me as a reporter and been a joy."

Newsmax rise

Q: Could you please tell me when Newsmax signed on? I enjoy it.

A: Newsmax began as a multimedia company in 1998. Its Newsmax TV launched in 2014. Unabashedly conservative, it gained considerable attention and more viewers in 2020 after its presentation was more supportive of then-President Donald Trump than even Fox News.

More 'Mary'

Following up on a recent question, a reader pointed out that the classic "Mary Tyler Moore Show" is also available on the Decades channel. You can find out more, including where to watch the channel, at decades.com.

Write to brenfels@gmail.com.