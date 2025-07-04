Sports

Robbie Ray throws a complete game, Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-2 to split 4-game series

Robbie Ray threw his first complete game since 2017, Rafael Devers had three RBIs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Thursday night.

July 4, 2025 at 4:07AM

PHOENIX — Robbie Ray threw his first complete game since 2017, Rafael Devers had three RBIs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Thursday night.

The teams split the four-game series, with the Giants winning the final two.

Ray (9-3) retired the first 12 batters before Eugenio Suarez led off the fifth inning with his 27th homer of the season to cut San Francisco's lead to 4-1. The veteran left-hander needed 102 pitches to navigate his nine innings, giving up three hits, including two solo homers, walking one and striking out seven.

Ray pitched for the D-backs from 2015 to 2020 before being traded to Toronto. He won the AL Cy Young with the Blue Jays in 2021.

The Giants led almost the entire night, taking a 2-0 lead in the first after Heliot Ramos hit a run-scoring double and Jung Hoo Lee added a sacrifice fly. Mike Yastrzemski and Willy Adames both had three hits. Ramos and Andrew Knizner added two hits.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (8-6) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. The right-hander struck out eight.

Ketel Marte added a solo homer in the ninth for his 19th homer of the season.

Key moment

Third baseman Brett Wisely made a phenomenal defensive play to start the seventh, diving toward the line for a grounder before jumping to his feet and throwing out the speedy Blaze Alexander at first.

Key stat

Ray's complete game was just the second of his career. It was the 19th in MLB this season and the first for the Giants.

Up next

The Giants travel to Sacramento for a three-game series starting Friday. San Franciso will start RHP Justin Verlander (0-5, 4.26 ERA) against Athletics LHP JP Sears (6-7, 5.09).

The D-backs have a three-game series at home starting Friday, sending LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 5.13) to the mound. The Kansas City Royals will counter with LHP Kris Bubic (6-6, 2.25).

