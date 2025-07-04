Robbie Ray throws a complete game, Giants beat Diamondbacks 7-2 to split 4-game series

PHOENIX — Robbie Ray threw his first complete game since 2017, Rafael Devers had three RBIs and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Thursday night.
The teams split the four-game series, with the Giants winning the final two.
Ray (9-3) retired the first 12 batters before Eugenio Suarez led off the fifth inning with his 27th homer of the season to cut San Francisco's lead to 4-1. The veteran left-hander needed 102 pitches to navigate his nine innings, giving up three hits, including two solo homers, walking one and striking out seven.
Ray pitched for the D-backs from 2015 to 2020 before being traded to Toronto. He won the AL Cy Young with the Blue Jays in 2021.
The Giants led almost the entire night, taking a 2-0 lead in the first after Heliot Ramos hit a run-scoring double and Jung Hoo Lee added a sacrifice fly. Mike Yastrzemski and Willy Adames both had three hits. Ramos and Andrew Knizner added two hits.
Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (8-6) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings. The right-hander struck out eight.
Ketel Marte added a solo homer in the ninth for his 19th homer of the season.
Key moment