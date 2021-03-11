Authorities have identified a 76-year-old man from River Falls, Wis., who died Tuesday in a one-vehicle crash in western Wisconsin.

The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Tower Road and Coulee Trail in Troy Township about 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. The driver, Derwin Robey, died at the scene.

Robey was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.

Police believe Robey was heading west on Tower Road, crossed over from Coulee Trail and entered the ditch before hitting the tree.

His death marked the first traffic fatality of the year in St. Croix County. Authorities are investigating.

ALEX CHHITH