A safety crew member was helping clear the track of a collision during school bus races at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., Friday night when one of the damaged buses rolled onto him.

The incident unfolded around 9 p.m., according to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office. Responders freed 62-year-old Edward Nicholson and attempted to resuscitate him.

The River Falls man died at the scene.

“Cedar Lake Speedway is mourning the loss of a longtime member of our racing family,” read a statement posted to the venue’s Facebook page Saturday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family during this very difficult time.”

The speedway canceled races that had been scheduled for Saturday night.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.