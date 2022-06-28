DULUTH — The Duluth Police Department is investigating an incident between a woman driving a white Toyota Corolla and some of the hundreds of protesters at a Rise Up for Roe march downtown Monday evening.

The abortion rights protest, one of several planned here after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last week, drew 400 to 500 people. It started at the Women's Care Center before protesters marched along sidewalks and spilled into the streets. In a video from the event, a woman is seen driving a white car down First Avenue E. toward Superior Street, while protesters try to stop her — one from the hood of her car. Others call out to her and a person seemingly hits her car with a stick as she drives past.

"It appeared to be a peaceful protest until this," said Bria Schurke, who was in the crowd with friends and saw the incident. "People were screaming and trying to get her to not plow into the crowd. She still barreled down the street, and people were still pretty shaken up about it."

Schurke was disappointed that an otherwise powerful event had become more about the single incident. She described a friendly crowd with law enforcement officials who seemed to be supportive.

"It's impressive and it was really hopeful to see so many people show up peacefully," she said.

In a Facebook post, Police Chief Mike Tusken said officers worked to block traffic, but they didn't have the "appropriate resources to properly secure the route." The Duluth Police Department has repeatedly reported that it is short 20-some officers and isrecruiting and hiring more.

"Our department is short staffed and summer days are among the busiest time of the year with officers responding to more than 300 calls for service daily," Tusken said in a post that drew hundreds of comments and dozens of shares. "We support First Amendment activity and at the same time, we need people to do so safely by following all the laws and staying on sidewalks or gathering in public or private spaces that are less dangerous than city streets."

Police officers seemingly talked to the driver and Tusken said in his post that the person who damaged her windshield admitted to the damage and potential criminal charges are pending.