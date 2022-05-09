A 31-year-old Rice man died Friday after his motorcycle hit a trailer on a curvy road northeast of St. Stephen, Minn., according to a news release issued Monday by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.
Daniel Theisen was driving a Yamaha southbound on Stearns County Road 2 just before 6 p.m. Friday when his motorcycle struck the trailer of an oncoming vehicle as both were navigating a 90-degree curve in the road.
Sam Fleishhacker, 22, of Sartell was driving a pickup truck and hauling a skid steer on a trailer; he was not injured in the crash.
Theisen was the sole occupant of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation, the release states.
