Department of Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly, the state’s top tax official, is leaving Gov. Tim Walz’s administration.

Her departure follows that of former Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans. The two financial experts are leaving as the state faces projected budget deficits caused by COVID-19.

The changes also come after the Republican-led Senate voted out the governor’s commissioners of labor and industry and commerce. The turnover comes as the state is grappling with the pandemic and faces a projected $2.4 billion deficit for the current budget cycle and potential $4.7 billion deficit for the following two years.

Bauerly has been the state’s longest-serving revenue commissioner, holding the position for six years. She started in former Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration, overseeing an agency that handles more than 30 different types of taxes and collects more than $25 billion a year.

“Even when wading through complicated tax laws, Commissioner Bauerly sees the big picture, leads with her values, and prioritizes the needs of Minnesota children, families, and small businesses,” Walz said in a statement.

Bauerly said the agency worked to expand engagement with communities across the state and ensure they had access to financial opportunities in the tax code. She also highlighted efforts to keep providing funding for education, infrastructure and other services.

She is leaving the role Oct. 9. Deputy Commissioner Lee Ho will temporarily fill the position as the administration searches for a replacement.