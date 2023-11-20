Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the weekend in sports, which included an end to the Vikings' five-game losing streak thanks to a 21-20 loss at Denver. The Vikings outplayed the Broncos in almost every way, leaving Reusse wondering — aside from turnovers, of course — how the heck this one wasn't a win.

Reusse and Rand also got into the Wolves' narrow win over the Pelicans, Tom Thibodeau coming back to town Monday night, the Gophers football team just trying to keep it close and the big crowd Sunday at the Barn for Gophers vs. UConn.

And in a roundabout way, you'll get a preview of Turkey of the Year as well.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports