Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a run through the weekend in sports, including:

  • The Gophers men's hockey team shut out Wisconsin twice and claimed the Big Ten title. The Gophers have been on a huge and somewhat unlikely run lately, fueled by goalie Justen Close.
  • MLB is headed for missed games if it can't resolve its labor situation today. Will there be any progress?
  • The Gophers men's and women's basketball teams had opposite results over the weekend, with the women winning and the men losing. One thing is for sure: Moral victories will no longer apply to either team next season.

