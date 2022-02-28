Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a run through the weekend in sports, including:

The Gophers men's hockey team shut out Wisconsin twice and claimed the Big Ten title. The Gophers have been on a huge and somewhat unlikely run lately, fueled by goalie Justen Close.

MLB is headed for missed games if it can't resolve its labor situation today. Will there be any progress?

The Gophers men's and women's basketball teams had opposite results over the weekend, with the women winning and the men losing. One thing is for sure: Moral victories will no longer apply to either team next season.

