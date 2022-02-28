Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a run through the weekend in sports, including:
- The Gophers men's hockey team shut out Wisconsin twice and claimed the Big Ten title. The Gophers have been on a huge and somewhat unlikely run lately, fueled by goalie Justen Close.
- MLB is headed for missed games if it can't resolve its labor situation today. Will there be any progress?
- The Gophers men's and women's basketball teams had opposite results over the weekend, with the women winning and the men losing. One thing is for sure: Moral victories will no longer apply to either team next season.
