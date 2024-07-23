Fans of those giant Ray J's wings will soon be able to get them in the east, west and now north metro area when the newest location opens in Rogers.

"I live at the Maple Grove-Rogers edge and I've been trying to open out here for years," said Mark Jacob, who operates Ray J's and Schullers Tavern with brother Paul.

Both restaurants have always been a family business. Founded by their father, the late Ray Jacob, the businesses grew in the 30 years under his stewardship, a product of his American dream after moving here from Lebanon.

His sons took over the business when Ray retired and are excited for the expansion. "First and only time we've been able to start fresh," said Mark Jacob. Other locations have all gone into existing buildings. The new location will take shape on a vacant lot south of the forthcoming Ripple Effect Brewing (14086 Northdale Blvd.), right off Hwy. 101. We can confirm there will be a patio, but lots of other big ideas are being bandied about with architects. Does that mean pickleball courts? A live music stage? Maybe. The menu will marry Ray J's classics with a few dishes beloved by Schullers Tavern fans.

"Restaurants have been through a lot," Jacob said. "The community put their arms around us during COVID. Even the people who were working our to-go foods. I feel like we're on the other side. Everything is positive moving forward. That's always what's been exciting."

The restaurant is expected to open in the fall of 2025. Get your wing fix in the meantime at Ray J's in Minneapolis (500 Central Av. SE.) and Woodbury (9854 Norma Lane) and Schullers Tavern in Golden Valley (7345 Country Club Dr.).

Local Rumor opens in Merriam Park

Local Rumor softly opened late last week with food and NA beverages as it waits on a final liquor license. The new restaurant takes the place of the former Blue Door Pub (1811 Selby Av., St. Paul). Owner Scott Cochran, the former COO at Keg and Case food hall, gave the interior a major remodel and refresh with colorful murals and open seating. The dark booths have been removed and faux flowers and greenery liven up the place. The food menu ranges from several roasted veggie entrees and side dishes to a burger ($12) and wings ($9), with prices from $6 for a greens and beet salad to $18 for a Denver steak with harissa butter and demi sauce. Regular hours aren't posted yet, but it was open for lunch and dinner over the weekend.

Hotel Emery has a pop-up cocktail lounge

Welcome Nightlark to the nightlife scene. Hosted by Hotel Emery Autograph Collection, this lush new cocktail lounge's time is fleeting, just in town on the weekends this summer. Open Thursday through Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight, the neon-lit lounge offers dreamy-sounding cocktails like the It Was All a Dream ($16) with Plantation rum, Velvet Falernum, orgeat and Spyhouse cold brew. There are a few global snacks, too, like togarashi seasoned wings and spam musubi, with prices ranging from $8-$15. Find it at 215 S. 4th St., Mpls., hotelemery.com.

Bloomington arcade tavern adding a ... slide?

Bloomington's play-and-stay options are about to get an adult upgrade. While the kiddos have Nickelodeon Universe and Great Wolf Lodge, adults will soon have a two-story slide with access to alcohol at Full Tilt (8301 Normandale Blvd., fulltilttavern.com).

The Business Journal reports that the arcade complex, which already sports skee-ball, pinball machines and arcade games, aims to put a giant slide onto the side of the building. The newly planned expansion will connect a rooftop and ground-floor patio. Plans have been approved by the city, but no word yet on when construction is expected to be completed.

Kim's cutting lunch and downstairs bar service

Kim's, the Korean American restaurant from award-winning chef and restaurateur Ann Kim, has announced reduced hours beginning Aug. 1. The restaurant will no longer be open for weekend lunch and will close its lower level Bronto Bar. A representative for Vestalia Hospitality, which operates Kim's, told Bring Me The News the closure was due to a decline in business, and they wanted to "concentrate our efforts on dinner service in our main dining room."

Brian Ingram wants to Beat Bobby Flay

Chef/restaurant owner Brian Ingram is inviting everyone to his Gnome Craft Pub (498 Selby Av., St. Paul) to watch him battle Bobby Flay. Ingram will appear on the Food Network's "Beat Bobby Flay" on Aug. 1. The show is breakfast-themed, naturally, since Ingram's first and most prolific restaurant is Hope Breakfast Bar. The episode airs at 8 p.m., and the watch party begins at 7 p.m. in the private event space at the bar. Find more info at thegnomepub.com.

Big plans for the former Arezzo

Details are being held purposely close to chef Tommy Begnaud's chest, but word is out that the chef and his ownership team from Mr. Paul's Supper Club will open a new restaurant. The erstwhile Arezzo at 5057 France Av. S., Mpls., will be the site of their next project. Begnaud has hinted that there might be pizza involved, but isn't ready to confirm suspicions just yet.

Calling all rib lovers

Grab the extra napkins, it's time for the 10th annual Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake. The weekend of barbecue and live music features 10 of the nation's top pitmasters competing for prizes.

Admission and music is free; those attending buy food — ribs, sides, desserts and beverages — from participating vendors. The event Thursday and Friday from 4-10 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For the full slate of events and music schedule, go to mysticlake.com. The casino is at 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd. NW., Prior Lake; the event is in the north parking lot. Just follow your nose.







