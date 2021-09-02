Sales of residential lawn mowers and other equipment helped Bloomington-based Toro Co. increase quarterly sales by 16%.

Company officials signaled Thursday that like other manufacturers, supply chain issues and inflationary cost pressures could become a bigger issue for the rest of the year and into the next.

Toro's biggest issue is meeting increasing customer demand with the disruptive challenges, officials said. A continued focus on outdoor environments from backyards to golf courses driven by the pandemic has helped Toro, helping drive demand and offset some of the inflationary pressure.

"We expected supply chain constraints and inflationary pressures to escalate at a rate faster than could be fully offset in the near term through pricing and other mitigating actions," Olson told analysts on their earnings call. "Despite these challenges, both [the residential and commercial] segments delivered solid earnings growth in the third quarter with professional earnings up 7.6% and residential earnings up 10.5%."

Company earnings rose 8% to $96.3 million, or 89 cents a share, in the quarter ended July 30. Adjusted earnings were 92 cents a share, up 12% from the prior quarter and above analysts' expectations of 77 cents a share.

Sales rose 16 percent in the quarter to $976.8 million. The professional segment's net sales were $718.5 million, up 15%. The residential segment's sales grew 23% to $252.1 million.