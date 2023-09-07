Sales for Toro's residential and professional outdoor power equipment business took a sharp drop in late spring and early summer, leading to a rare quarterly loss for the Bloomington-based company.

Shares were down 13.7% in late morning trading.

Factors leading to the "underperformance" were varied, said Chief Executive Richard Olson, and included the exceptionally dry June and July, economic uncertainty, higher interest rates and the fact that so many people updated their home equipment during the pandemic.

The company, though, also announced one solution to the issue: a new partnership with Lowe's stores. The major home improvement chain in the spring will start selling Toro's zero-turn riding mowers, walk mowers, portable power equipment and snow blowers.

"Lowe's leadership position in the zero-turn mower category and strong footprint in key customer markets complements our existing channel strategy," Olson said in a news release.

The drop in residential and professional lawn care equipment sales during Toro's third quarter were offset by stronger performance by other businesses, including underground and specialty construction equipment and products that golf courses and large grounds maintenance customers use.

For the quarter ended Aug. 4, the company recorded a net loss of $15 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with a profit of $125.2 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings, which excluded a $151.3 million non-cash impairment charge related to the January 2022 acquisition of the Intimidator Group, were $99.4 million, or 95 cents a share, which were down 20% and missed Wall Street expectations of $1.24 a share.

Sales for quarter were down 7% to $1.1 billion.

Residential sales were $175.3 million, down 35.1% from a year ago.

The third quarter results and results from the first weeks of the fourth quarter led Toro to reduce its sales and earnings guidance for the remainder of the year. The company now expects sales for the fiscal year ended Oct. 31 to be flat to slightly up and adjusted EPS in the