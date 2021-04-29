We interrupt your fixation over what will happen in the NFL draft to bring you some other NFL offseason drama (and you wonder why this league is No. 1 among U.S. fans).

Per a tweet from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to have evolved from being annoyed and is now "disgruntled" enough with what he is seeing from Green Bay that he does not want to return to the team.

Schefter expanded on it with a story that went up quickly, which included the information that the Packers have reportedly offered to extend Rodgers' contract.

Per the story: The Packers are aware of his feelings, concerned about them and have had team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur each fly out on separate trips to meet with Rodgers at various points this offseason, sources told ESPN.

While a possible breakup between the Packers and Rodgers has been hinted at — particularly after Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year — and has been the subject of endless fascination (hand raised) among those who closely follow the Vikings, this level of reported unhappiness is new.

Schefter reported that the drafting of Love is part of what led to Rodgers' unhappiness.

And while there is a long way to go from "disgruntled" to Rodgers actually getting traded — remember when a Russell Wilson trade was building momentum until it wasn't? — these reports don't get leaked by accident, particularly hours before the biggest night of the NFL's offseason.

A bunch of QB-starved teams will be jockeying for their franchise saviors during Thursday's draft, and here comes the reigning league MVP throwing this grenade onto the pile.

The 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick and sure like Rodgers — enough so that they reportedly called Green Bay on Wednesday.

I'm trying not to get too far ahead of myself, but getting No. 12 out of the NFC North would have far more of an impact on the 2021 Vikings than anything that happens with the No. 14 pick.

If he is traded, his final game for the Packers will have been an upset loss in the NFC title game to Tampa Bay — one in which coach Matt LaFleur opted for a field goal instead of a potential game-tying touchdown.